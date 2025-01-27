Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires 442 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,153,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,672,512.16. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $201.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average of $175.21. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $203.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

