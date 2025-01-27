Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,076.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.6% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Broadcom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 829.8% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 947.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 969.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,696,000 after buying an additional 350,485 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $244.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.43 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.87%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

