Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,153,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,672,512.16. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $201.90 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $203.84. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

