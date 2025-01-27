McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,264 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $146.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22,438,500 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

