RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26,708.8% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 90,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 90,543 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 85,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,760,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $400.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $491.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.