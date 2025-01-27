McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 136 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.84.

Shares of TSLA opened at $406.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

