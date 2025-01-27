Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 3.3% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA stock opened at $406.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.26. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.84.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

