Crown Oak Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.2% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total value of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,531.55. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

GOOG opened at $201.90 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $203.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average of $175.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

