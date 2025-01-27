Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $477.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.