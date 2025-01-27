Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 144,468 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.