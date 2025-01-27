Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Sells 2,561 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

