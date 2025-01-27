EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in EQT by 38.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,716,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EQT by 24.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,822 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth $562,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 34.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,084,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,952,000 after acquiring an additional 253,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

EQT Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $53.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.