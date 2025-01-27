Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 829.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $585,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,460.39. The trade was a 13.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,924,819. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.