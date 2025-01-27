Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.6% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

XOM stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

