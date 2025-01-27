The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,367,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 3,669.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 81,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock opened at $294.18 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.59.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.93.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

