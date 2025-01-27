FCG Investment Co Sells 261 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FCG Investment Co reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.9% of FCG Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.41. The stock has a market cap of $477.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

