RFG Advisory LLC Has $752,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. FMR LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 86.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in PayPal by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,435,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

PayPal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $89.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.92. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

