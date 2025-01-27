RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 681,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $20.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

