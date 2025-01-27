Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,777 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 1.4 %

Tesla stock opened at $406.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.39, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.84.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.