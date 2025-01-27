Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,386,032.16. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 946,132 shares of company stock valued at $115,660,009 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $113.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

