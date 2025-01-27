Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $244.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 199.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.43 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.87%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

