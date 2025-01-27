Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE J opened at $140.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $150.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

