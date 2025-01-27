Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $10.18 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 5.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $264.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $170.90 and a 12 month high of $267.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

