Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 767 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 70.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 106,324 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 694.2% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,721,000 after buying an additional 76,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $277.61 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $221.01 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

