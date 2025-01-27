Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 715 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

