Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 122,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 482.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

