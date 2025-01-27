Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,736,000 after purchasing an additional 469,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,961,000 after buying an additional 289,439 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,267,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,360,000 after acquiring an additional 269,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 36.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,993,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,390,000 after acquiring an additional 110,988 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $70.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.13 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.49.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.