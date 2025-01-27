Brighton Jones LLC Buys 2,302 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $189,296,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,074,000 after buying an additional 749,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 419.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 562,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after acquiring an additional 453,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,452,000 after acquiring an additional 416,338 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $585,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,460.39. This represents a 13.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,130.14. This trade represents a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,429 shares of company stock worth $9,924,819. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.