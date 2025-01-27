Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

CTAS opened at $197.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.99 and its 200 day moving average is $205.90. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

