Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Celanese by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Celanese stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

