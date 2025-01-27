Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $200.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $202.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.69.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.44.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,531.55. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

