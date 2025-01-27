RFG Advisory LLC Sells 40,658 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,658 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJUL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,454,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 78,050 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 121,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 2.1 %

PJUL opened at $41.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $834.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.