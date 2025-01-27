RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lennar by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,696,000 after acquiring an additional 397,492 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Lennar by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,774,000 after purchasing an additional 356,731 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 23,048.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 149,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 288,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,118,000 after purchasing an additional 117,430 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Lennar Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $132.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $128.41 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

