Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $46,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 30.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

