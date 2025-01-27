Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,036,000 after buying an additional 44,294 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $190,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 43.5% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 611,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,016,000 after purchasing an additional 185,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 3.1 %

LULU opened at $400.03 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $491.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.60 and a 200-day moving average of $307.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

