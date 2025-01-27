Brighton Jones LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 794,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 94,919 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 562.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period.

FNDF stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

