Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2,378.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE DD opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

