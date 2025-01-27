Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,281,000 after buying an additional 123,481 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 104.4% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,353,000 after buying an additional 102,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14,315.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,223,000 after acquiring an additional 101,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $4,656,631. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $678.43 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $604.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $767.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $828.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.