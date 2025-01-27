Brighton Jones LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MET opened at $85.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

