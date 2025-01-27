Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $128.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average of $133.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $959,600.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,307,396.90. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

