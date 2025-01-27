Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 186,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $178.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.62. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $181.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.