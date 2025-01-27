Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 1,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total transaction of $407,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,598. This trade represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.00, for a total transaction of $559,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,663,600. This represents a 2.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,016 shares of company stock valued at $346,031,180 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $647.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $601.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $652.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

