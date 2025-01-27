Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Shell had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $72.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

