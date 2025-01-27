The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,423 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $85.82 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

