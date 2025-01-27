Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $264.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $745.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $170.90 and a 1 year high of $267.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

