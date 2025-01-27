Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after buying an additional 132,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,162,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after buying an additional 345,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,382,000 after buying an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,076,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $531.37 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $580.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $535.54 and a 200-day moving average of $544.92.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.38.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

