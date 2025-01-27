Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFG. MQS Management LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 30,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,439.07. This trade represents a 31.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $625,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,459.02. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NFG stock opened at $69.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 254.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

