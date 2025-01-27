Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 486.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PIPR. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $317.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $306.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $171.70 and a 1 year high of $351.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.86.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

