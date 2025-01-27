NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,824,000 after purchasing an additional 60,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,816,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,541,000 after purchasing an additional 325,420 shares during the period. OV Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $200.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $202.29. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.44.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

