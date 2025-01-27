Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $61.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.